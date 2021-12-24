Midlothian Scouts virtual volunteering information event

The 21st Midlothian Newtongrange.

The online Zoom event will take place on the 27th, from 7.30-8.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, demand for Scouting remains strong with Scouts holding a waiting list of some 130+ young people aged 6-14 years old.

"To provide the best Scouting experience and continuity for our young people across Midlothian Scouts needs volunteers – leaders, assistants, occasional helpers and part of the executive committee. Please help.

49th Midlothian Rosewell Scouts

“We are looking for new adult volunteers to support our existing leader and executive team.”

The spokesperson added: "So please consider what you can do and if you know anyone who may be willing to get involved ask them to come along to the event too.”