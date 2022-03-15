Midlothian taxi fare increases given green light

Dalkeith Taxi Rank, stock photo.

New tariffs proposed following talks between Midlothian Council and taxi operators include a festive starting rate of £4.50 and the standard daytime starting rate increasing to £3.

It will also see the charge to customers who are sick in a cab more than double from £20 to a £50 ‘cleaning fee’.

A report presented to a virtual meeting of the council’s general purposes committee today said it would be the first increase in taxi fares for six years.

Current charges which were set up in 2016 start at £2.80 during weekdays and £3.20 at weekends and overnight with a £3.80 daytime charge over Christmas holidays and £4 weekend night time charge during the same period.

The new tariffs will see a weekday starting rate of £3, evening and weekend rates increase to £3.80 and all festive trips given a starting rate of £4.50.

Distance/waiting times will also go up from 20p to 25p during the year and 35p to 40p over the festive period.

The committee was told that the new fares proposed were benchmarked against fares in other Lothian and Borders local authority areas.

Members agreed to put the proposed fares out for public consultation before they are brought back for a final decision.