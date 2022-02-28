Midlothian Tourism Forum's next meeting

Newbattle Abbey College.

Speaking about the group’s latest meeting, a spokesperson for Midlothian Tourism Forum said: “In addition to informal networking, there will be updates on the Midlothian Tourism Forum activity and the opportunity to hear from VisitScotland’s Marketing team on the new ‘Scotland is Calling’ consumer campaign.

"There will also be a special guest - Rosamund de la Hey, from MainStreet Trading Company, a very successful bookshop, cafe and deli in Newton St Boswells.

"There is a fantastic story to be told of its birth and development as a successful business to becoming a well-known and ‘must visit’ destination and we look forward to hearing from Rosamund about that journey.”