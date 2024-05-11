Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New court paid for by Midlothian councillors’ funds

Villagers are now enjoying the ball game pétanque at a new court built by Midlothian Council in North Middleton, near Gorebridge.

The project got underway thanks to a request for the facility from community volunteer Lynne Morris. Aware there was local demand for a pétanque piste which local people agreed would complement existing facilities in the park, Lynne approached the council about installing one.

With £8,600 from local councillors Douglas Bowen, Kelly Drummond and Ellen Scott’s environmental funds, the council’s green spaces service built the court, which also includes access for wheelchair users.

In the picture from left to right are: Crafters Anne Russell and Lynne Morris, Councillor Kelly Drummond, Councillor Ellen Scott, Councillor Douglas Bowen, crafter Norma McDonald; Sandy Howden and Midlothian Council’s Land Resources Manager James Kinch.

Speaking on behalf of the ward councillors, Councillor Kelly Drummond said: “This project is a great example of local residents and the council working together for the benefit the community. The introduction of the pétanque court means more people can participate in healthy activities and this small park now really packs a punch in terms of serving the local community.”

Lynne Morris added: “The equipment will be stored in the new box with a combination lock which adults can access. We are hoping that we will have regular Friday night games but with the interest of many locals we expect it will be used most nights and weekends in nice weather.”

Since the court was built, the North Middleton Crafters raised £400 and have purchased a metal pétanque equipment storage box along with five adult and two children’s sets of boules.

