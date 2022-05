They walked 10 miles to all three Midlothian rugby clubs via the Penicuik to Dalkeith cycle path, heading from Penicuik RFC to Dalkeith RFC with a stop at Lasswade RFC.

The money will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

In a statement issued by Midlothian Council, Midlothian Walking Rugby thanked everyone who donated to their charity walk for Ukraine, and Penicuik, Lasswade and Dalkeith Rugby Clubs for their hospitality and warm welcome.

