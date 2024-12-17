Midlothian woman takes on swimming challenge to support care experienced people

A Midlothian woman is taking on an extraordinary swimming challenge during December to support Care Experienced people this Christmas.

Carmel Jacob will swim the marathon length of 26 miles during the month to reflect ‘the emotional marathon’ felt by many Care Experienced people during the festive season.

Carmel’s fundraiser will support Who Cares? Scotland’s Care Family Christmas offer, which includes sending more than 2900 parcels with a handwritten card and small gift to their members, as well as bringing 100 Care Experienced people together on Christmas Day to share a meal, receive presents and build meaningful connections during a time that can often feel isolating.

Who Cares? Scotland is Scotland’s only national independent membership organisation for Care Experienced children, young people and adults. This includes those who are currently, or have ever been, in kinship care, secure care, foster care, children’s homes, looked after at home with social work supervision and adoption.

​The Care Family Christmas aims to host 100 Care Experienced people for dinner on Christmas Day.

Having grown up in Kinship Care herself, Carmel has a personal connection.

She said: “WhoCares? Scotland has been a huge source of strength for me for many years now and I want to give something back. Christmas can be an especially hard time of year for Care Experienced People. We cannot change past Christmases, but the Care Family Christmas can create new, positive stories of belonging and community for so many people.

“I’ve never done anything like this before so I’m a mixture of nerves and excitement. I’ve already swum around 16km, and I know it won’t be easy but I’m totally determined.”

Louise Hunter, Who Cares? Scotland CEO, praised Carmel’s commitment

She said: “Efforts like Carmel’s go a long way to ensuring we can continue to deliver our Care Family Christmas offer – whether that’s sending a personalised parcel to all our members or hosting 100 Care Experienced people for dinner on Christmas day.”

Anyone who would like to support Carmel can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/carmel-jacob-1731186758426