Midlothian World History Society announced latest programme of lectures

All lectures will be held in Dalkeith Arts Centre on the second Tuesday of each month from September to April inclusive at 7.30 pm.

The first lecture in the series will be on September 13 when Professor Julian Goodare of Edinburgh University will present a talk with the intriguing title, ‘How to Rule a Magical World: Europe, 1400-1700’.

This will followed on October 11 by Dr David Kaufman’s lecture entitled ‘The Politics of History: Russia-Ukraine in Historical Perspective’.

The Society is a membership organisation which has delivered an annual programme of public lectures for more than 30 years.

Among other topics covered in the programme are early 20th century Chinese politics, UK overseas territories, as well as the life and work of a Soviet spy.