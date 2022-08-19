Midlothian World History Society announced latest programme of lectures
Midlothian World History Society (MWHS) has announced details of its lecture programme for 2022-23.
All lectures will be held in Dalkeith Arts Centre on the second Tuesday of each month from September to April inclusive at 7.30 pm.
The first lecture in the series will be on September 13 when Professor Julian Goodare of Edinburgh University will present a talk with the intriguing title, ‘How to Rule a Magical World: Europe, 1400-1700’.
This will followed on October 11 by Dr David Kaufman’s lecture entitled ‘The Politics of History: Russia-Ukraine in Historical Perspective’.
Most Popular
-
1
Police in West Lothian investigating following 'unexplained' death of newborn baby in Blackburn
-
2
Edinburgh crime: Two men appear in court charged with murder of former Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan
-
3
Heart of Midlothian: Why do people spit on the iconic spot in Edinburgh? What does it have to do with the Old Tolbooth?
-
4
Edinburgh's rainbow bridge: Campaigners urge locals to sign a petition against demolition
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: Pictures show the strikers picket outside the Council offices as 11 more days of industrial action planned in the Capital
Among other topics covered in the programme are early 20th century Chinese politics, UK overseas territories, as well as the life and work of a Soviet spy.
Although entry to individual lectures is free of charge, the MWHS annual membership is £8. A full copy of the group’s programme for 2022-23 is available by e-mailing: [email protected] or calling 0131 652 1715.