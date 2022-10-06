Midlothian's Depute Provost is White Ribbon Champion

The White Ribbon campaign is a Scotland-wide initiative to encourage men to end violence against women.

Cllr McManus, who is also the council’s Equalities champion, said: “I’m honoured to champion this cause, which also aligns with my existing Equalities role.

“I’m looking forward to working with council staff and partner agencies including Police Scotland.

Depute Provost Councillor Connor McManus, Midlothian Council’s White Ribbon Champion.

“Police attended around 1000 reported incidents of domestic abuse in Midlothian last year.

“The vast majority of reported incidents are perpetrated by men. However, while most men in Scotland are not violent towards women, many ignore the problem, or see it as something that has nothing to do with them.

“That’s why as Midlothian Council’s White Ribbon Champion I am inviting everyone locally to take a simple first step to make a pledge:

“I pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

“I’ve signed the pledge and I hope many other men will join me.”

As part of a local response to mark 16 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence, which begins on November 25, the East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee is supporting the White Ribbon Scotland campaign.