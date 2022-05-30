Midlothian's tree-mendous love for the Queen

Taylor Wimpey donated 30 trees to Bilston Community Garden to mark The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s 70 year reign.

Donna Hogg, volunteer at Bilston Community Garden, said: “The historical significance of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee marks a moment in time which our local community are unlikely to experience again.

"I would like to thank Taylor Wimpey East Scotland for their generous donation, which will further enhance our work to transform this little corner of Bilston for the whole community.

Bilston Community Garden volunteers Ian Tucker (centre) and Donna Hogg (left) with Taylor Wimpey’s local sales executive in Bilston, Lisa Whigham.

“Planting 30 trees in our community garden in Bilston is also a lovely way for us to be part of the national Queen’s Green Canopy project, and for us to nurture and support these trees as they grow for the enjoyment of the local community for many years to come. The children who took part in our community planting event at the weekend really enjoyed getting involved.”

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s sales and marketing director Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director said: “We are delighted to be able to support Bilston Community Garden to be part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

"Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us and it’s great to know that we are making contributions that go directly to making a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”

Meanwhile, a programme of commemorative tree planting was recently completed in Roslin Glen and, last week, the tree planters returned to check on their progress.

Seventy silver birch trees have been planted in Roslin Glen, by local volunteers Eric Greenhill and Anne Hyatt and Ian Gardner, Director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Ian said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a very innovative way to mark the historic occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Trust has been delighted to support it, while enhancing this part of Roslin Glen at the same time.