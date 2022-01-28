Midlothian’s Young People Awards winners announced

Just some of the Midlothian Young People Awards winners for 2021.

The awards are organised by Midlothian Council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian.

Winners received certificates and a trophy, and runners up received a certificate. A charitable donation was also made on behalf of both winners and runners up to a charity of their choice.

The Midlothian Prize, chosen from all the nominations and awarded for recognition for an outstanding contribution to Midlothian as a whole, went to The Amazing Brains Committee at Art Club, a group of dedicated 8 – 14 year olds who run a range of free creative activities for young people in the community.

Ruan Valentine picked up the Caring and Volunteering Award for raising money for UNICEF through various fundraising efforts. The Local Community Award went to the Your Pace Not Mine project, which supports young people leaving care.

British Cycling race squad rider Xander Graham sped away with the Sport and Physical Activity Award.

The Arts and Culture Award went to Ruby Stone, for her work with with Artlink to devise, create and publish a book which highlights her passion for wildlife - ‘The book of miscreations’.

The Achievement in Learning Award winner was Charlie Millar, who has taken on different educational activities to improve his literacy and numeracy.

Commenting on the awards, Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Lt Col Richard Callander said: “Our young people have been among the hardest hit throughout the pandemic, but this year’s awards have provided a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their resilience, positive spirit and achievements, against all the odds.

"I have been hugely impressed and inspired by our winners and runners-up, who are all a credit to Midlothian, and I offer huge congratulations to them all.”

Midlothian Provost, Councillor Peter Smaill said: “Congratulations to all the winners and runners up at the Midlothian Young People Awards. They should be very proud of their achievements. It is heart-warming to see so many local young people recognised for their positive contributions to their communities."

He added: “These awards are a great way to shine a spotlight on our amazing young people."

Midlothian’s Young People Awards 2021 were sponsored by: Dalkeith Country Park, The Access Group, Procure Wizard and Mactaggart Scott.