Minister buzzes into Gorebridge for community hub

Mr Arthur also met with Ellen Scott, chair of Gorebridge Community Cares, which was able to purchase the former police station building through a Community Asset Transfer, funded by a £226,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Scottish Land Fund. The Hive is now home to a wide range of community groups, classes and activities.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “I was pleased to welcome the Minister to the Hive to see all the work going on. This is a great example of the Scottish Government’s Commmunity Asset Transfer scheme in action and delivering for communities.

“Hive is certainly the right name given the buzz from all the activities going on and I was pleased to meet some of the people involved, not least Ellen Scott who is a force of nature. I know they are all committed to making a positive difference to the local community.

Tom Arthur, Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, with Ellen Scott, Chair of Gorebridge Community Cares, and local MSP Christine Grahame.

“I look forward to seeing the Hive’s continuing development and I’d encourage anyone local to have a look at what’s on offer on their doorstep.”

Ms Scott said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity of showing the Hive to the Minister and our MSP. Our Trustees and staff have worked hard to make it into a real community resource to help and improve our local services and we look forward to expanding the H(ealth), I(nformation), V(ocation) and E(ducation) holistic approach to community wellbeing into the future.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​