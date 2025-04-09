Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the help of the public to help trace a 13-year-old boy reported missing in Clydebank, who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Neves was last seen in the Kilbowie Road area around 4pm yesterday,Tuesday, April 8. He is described as 6ft tall, with brown braided style hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black joggers and a black jacket with white trainers. Jamal is known to frequent Edinburgh and may have travelled here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe that missing 13-year-old boy Jamal Neves from Clydebank may have travelled to Edinburgh. | Police Scotland

Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.

Sign up here 👇

Inspector Bart Simonis said: “We are concerned for Jamal’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to please contact police immediately.“

If anyone has information which may assist, please phone 101 quoting incident number 4003 of 8 April.”