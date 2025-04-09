Missing 13-year-old boy may have travelled to Edinburgh after last sighting in Clydebank

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 08:08 BST
Police are appealing for the help of the public to help trace a 13-year-old boy reported missing in Clydebank, who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Jamal Neves was last seen in the Kilbowie Road area around 4pm yesterday,Tuesday, April 8. He is described as 6ft tall, with brown braided style hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black joggers and a black jacket with white trainers. Jamal is known to frequent Edinburgh and may have travelled here.

Police believe that missing 13-year-old boy Jamal Neves from Clydebank may have travelled to Edinburgh.
Inspector Bart Simonis said: “We are concerned for Jamal’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to please contact police immediately.“

If anyone has information which may assist, please phone 101 quoting incident number 4003 of 8 April.”

