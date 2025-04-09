Missing 13-year-old boy may have travelled to Edinburgh after last sighting in Clydebank
Jamal Neves was last seen in the Kilbowie Road area around 4pm yesterday,Tuesday, April 8. He is described as 6ft tall, with brown braided style hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing black joggers and a black jacket with white trainers. Jamal is known to frequent Edinburgh and may have travelled here.
Inspector Bart Simonis said: “We are concerned for Jamal’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to please contact police immediately.“
If anyone has information which may assist, please phone 101 quoting incident number 4003 of 8 April.”
