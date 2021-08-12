Missing dementia sufferer is found safe in Edinburgh

Police say a woman who went missing from her home in Barnton has been found safe.

By Angus Howarth
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:40 pm
Police are appealing for help

A search was launched as Carol Urquhart, 65, who has dementia, was last seen around 12.15pm on Thursday, in Barnton Park Avenue, with her dog Calum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police later confirmed she had been found safe.

Police