Missing dementia sufferer is found safe in Edinburgh

NewsPeopleMissing dementia sufferer is found safe in EdinburghPolice say a woman who went missing from her home in Barnton has been found safe.By Angus HowarthThursday, 12th August 2021, 6:40 pm Police are appealing for helpA search was launched as Carol Urquhart, 65, who has dementia, was last seen around 12.15pm on Thursday, in Barnton Park Avenue, with her dog Calum. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Police later confirmed she had been found safe.Police