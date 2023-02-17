Police in East Lothian are growing increasingly concerned for a local man who was last seen on Wednesday and is believed to have travelled to Preston in Lancashire, England.

Christopher Gibson, who was reported missing to police yesterday (Thursday) was last seen around 2.30pm on Wednesday in the Tranent area and is described as male, 5ft 7 in height, stocky build, dark hair and is usually wearing a dark puffer jacket.

Police believe Christopher may have travelled to the Preston area.