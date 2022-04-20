Ahmadulla Wafa Asadullah was last seen in the Salters Road area of Wallyford around 10 in the morning on Sunday, April 10.

He may have either been waiting for a bus or for someone to pick him up in a vehicle, and anyone who was in the area at the time who has information should contact the police.

The teenager has been described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with dark, medium length hair. He was wearing green cargo trousers, a black zipped top and white t-shirt.

He was last seen wearing wearing green cargo trousers, a black zipped top and white t-shirt.

Inspector Stuart Fletcher, of Tranent Police Station, said: “It is vital that we trace Ahmadulla’s movements and where he went from Wallyford on that Sunday.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. He speaks limited English and often communicates by using a translation app on his phone.

“If you were in the Salters Road area at the time we believe he was there, walking, driving or on a bus, then please get in touch as every bit of information could help our enquiries.

“Any dash-cam footage showing someone matching Ahmadulla’s description could also be important. Please call us immediately if you can help.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3925 of Sunday, 10 April, 2022.

