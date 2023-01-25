The mum of a 13-year-old girl from Edinburgh who was last seen at lunchtime on Tuesday has called on her to “just come home”, after police put out an appeal for help in finding her.

Debbie Payne, was last seen in the Craigentinny Road area of the city around 12pm on Tuesday, 24 January, and concerns are growing for her welfare. She is described as 5ft, of slim build with long hair, dyed dark purple. When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black waistcoat and black leggings.

Her mum, Kim Payne, posted on social media, pleading for Debbie to get in touch. She said: “Please Debbie just come home.”

The Edinburgh Police Division posted on Facebook: “We are asking for the help of the public to trace a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Edinburgh who has connections in the Livingston area.