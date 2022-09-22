News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh boy: 12-year old, Dylan Reid found safe and well

Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that missing 12-year old Dylan has been traced.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:19 pm

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace 12-year-old Dylan Reid who was missing from Edinburgh.

“He has been traced safe and well in the Drylaw area this afternoon.”

