Missing Edinburgh boy: 12-year old, Dylan Reid found safe and well
Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that missing 12-year old Dylan has been traced.
By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:19 pm
In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace 12-year-old Dylan Reid who was missing from Edinburgh.
“He has been traced safe and well in the Drylaw area this afternoon.”
