News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Missing Edinburgh: Concerns raised about missing Edinburgh woman

Police officers hope to trace the missing woman last seen in Edinburgh city centre
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in tracing a woman who was reported missing earlier today.

Laura Gorrie, 41, was last seen at about 12.30pm earlier today, Monday, June 26, in the city centre of Edinburgh. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her loved ones and police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue denim jeans and navy trainers. If you believe you have seen Laura or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident number 1667 of the 26/06/2023.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in tracing Laura Gorrie, 41, who has been reported missing.Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in tracing Laura Gorrie, 41, who has been reported missing.
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in tracing Laura Gorrie, 41, who has been reported missing.