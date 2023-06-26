Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance in tracing a woman who was reported missing earlier today.

Laura Gorrie, 41, was last seen at about 12.30pm earlier today, Monday, June 26, in the city centre of Edinburgh. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her loved ones and police officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

Laura is described as being 5ft 4 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue denim jeans and navy trainers. If you believe you have seen Laura or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident number 1667 of the 26/06/2023.