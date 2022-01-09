Missing Edinburgh man James Dodds found safe and well

Police in Edinburgh said James Dodds, 53, who was last seen by family members at around 7am on Monday, had now been traced.

An appeal was issued for help in locating Mr Dodds after he went missing from the central area of the city. Police said they were conducting extensive inquiries, adding it was out of character for him not to have returned home and not to have been in touch with his family and friends.

Today a police spokesman said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 53-year-old man James Dodds has been traced safe and well.

James Dodds has been traced safe and well

“We would like to thanks those who assisted with sharing our appeal.”

