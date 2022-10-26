Missing Edinburgh man: Police concerned after 59-year-old Steven Deans reported missing from South Queensferry
Police ask public to help trace missing man
Police are growing concerned for a man who has been reported missing Steven Deans was reported missing from South Queensferry yesterday.
The 59-year-old left his address in Springfield Lea and was seen around 10.30 am on Tuesday, walking westbound under the Queensferry Crossing on Society Road. Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He has been described as 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build and bald. When last seen he was wearing dark denim jeans, a blue long-sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue denim jacket and only one black Sketcher shoe. He had a white sock on his other foot.
Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “I am asking anyone who has seen Steven or knows where he is to get in touch. We want to establish that he is safe and well. If you were in the area around the bridges, near Society beach and have seen him please get in touch. I would also ask people living in the area to check sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter. The area he was last seen is popular with dog walkers and runners so I am asking everyone to keep an eye out and let us know if you see anyone matching Steven’s description.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1412 of Tuesday, 25 October, 2022.