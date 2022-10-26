Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “I am asking anyone who has seen Steven or knows where he is to get in touch. We want to establish that he is safe and well. If you were in the area around the bridges, near Society beach and have seen him please get in touch. I would also ask people living in the area to check sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter. The area he was last seen is popular with dog walkers and runners so I am asking everyone to keep an eye out and let us know if you see anyone matching Steven’s description.”