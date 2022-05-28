An appeal has been launched to help trace missing Edinburgh man James Allan.

James was last seen in the Hailesland Grove area of Edinburgh about 5.30pm on Thursday.

He is a white male, 53-years-old with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown jumper and black jeans.

Inspector Flynn from Wester Hailes Police Station released a statement saying: “Given the passage of time since James was last seen, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who may have seen James, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0448 of 27/05/2022.

“Similarly if James sees this appeal I would ask him to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”