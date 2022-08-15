Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Coshan was last seen around 11.50pm on Thursday in the Seafield Road area.

The 75-year-old has been described as a white male, around 5ft 10, average build, with grey hair in a side parting.

Peter wears glasses and uses a walking stick.

Constable Rachael McIntrye of Drylaw Police Station said: "It is out of character for Peter not to be in contact with his family and friends and they are understandably worried.

"Peter has never been missing before. If anyone has seen Peter or has any information or knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1745 of 12 August 2022.