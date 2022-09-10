Missing Edinburgh man: Police say missing 76-year-old Anthony Ryan is found safe and well
Police say a missing 76-year-old from Edinburgh has been found.
By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 9:52 am
Anthony Ryan was reporting missing from the East Suffolk Road area of Edinburgh on Friday (September 9).
Police launched an appeal for Mr Ryan, which was shared by the Edinburgh Evening News.
Then, at around 7.30pm, officers reported he had been found safe and well.
Edinburgh police thanked everyone for assisting with their inquiries.
