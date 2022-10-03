Missing Edinburgh woman: Police appeal to the public to help trace missing woman Averil Shepley who was last sen three days ago
Officers in the Capital are appealing for help to trace a missing woman.
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area around 10.30pm on Friday.
The 47-year-old has been described as white, of slight build, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins. She has short dark brown hair with white streaks throughout and blue eyes.
Averil was last seen wearing a black woolly hat with toggles on each side and black trousers. She may be wearing a bright pink Goretex jacket and be in possession of a black and red rucksack.
Anyone who may have seen Averil since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0090 of 1 October, 2022.