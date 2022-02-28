Hayleigh Kent: 13-year-old reported missing from Perth may have travelled to Edinburgh
A teenage girl who has been reported missing from Perth may have travelled to Edinburgh, Police Scotland has said.
Hayleigh Kent, 13, was last seen at around 10.15am on Saturday, February 26, in Perth city centre, near Kinnoull Causeway, and was reported missing after she didn’t return home.
Officers have said she regularly visits Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee and have asked residents to contact them if they see her.
Hayleigh is white, around 5ft 7in tall and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey hooded top, navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She may also be carrying three bags.
Police have been carrying out enquiries to try to trace the teen but have so far been unsuccessful. They are now looking to find and view relevant CCTV footage in the hope that it could provide information on her whereabouts.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of February 26.