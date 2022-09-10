Austin McGovern was last seen near Rowan Street, Dunbar, at around 7pm on Friday night (September 9), police said.

The nine-year-old, who lives in Dunbar, has not been seen since and there are concerns for his welfare.

Police describe him as 4ft 4ins, white, “stocky build” with light brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black trousers, police said.

East Lothian Police have released this image of nine-year-old Austin McGovern

