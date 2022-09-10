News you can trust since 1873
Missing person East Lothian: Nine-year-old boy Austin McGovern goes missing from Dunbar

Police are appealing for help to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from an East Lothian town.

By Ginny Sanderson
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 9:32 am

Austin McGovern was last seen near Rowan Street, Dunbar, at around 7pm on Friday night (September 9), police said.

The nine-year-old, who lives in Dunbar, has not been seen since and there are concerns for his welfare.

Police describe him as 4ft 4ins, white, “stocky build” with light brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black trousers, police said.

East Lothian Police have released this image of nine-year-old Austin McGovern

Anyone who may have seen Austin, or who has any information, is urged to contact Police Scotland. Call 101 quoting incident number 4077 of 9 September.

