Missing person East Lothian: Nine-year-old boy Austin McGovern goes missing from Dunbar
Police are appealing for help to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from an East Lothian town.
Austin McGovern was last seen near Rowan Street, Dunbar, at around 7pm on Friday night (September 9), police said.
The nine-year-old, who lives in Dunbar, has not been seen since and there are concerns for his welfare.
Police describe him as 4ft 4ins, white, “stocky build” with light brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black trousers, police said.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Full list of Edinburgh road closures as monarch’s body is moved from Balmoral to Capital
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Queen's coffin to lie in state at Edinburgh's St Giles’ Cathedral so public can pay respects
-
3
When is the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh? Royal Mile procession and St Giles' Cathedral ceremony timeline
-
4
What did Kevin Bridges say about the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday?
-
5
Edinburgh mourns the Queen: 10 pictures as Edinburgh locals pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Anyone who may have seen Austin, or who has any information, is urged to contact Police Scotland. Call 101 quoting incident number 4077 of 9 September.