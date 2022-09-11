Missing person East Lothian: Nine-year-old boy Austin McGovern is found, police say
A nine-year-old boy who had gone missing from an East Lothian town has been found, police say.
Austin McGovern had not been seen since Friday night (September 9) in Dunbar.
However, at 8pm on Saturday East Lothian Police said Austin had been found safe.
Superintendent Arron Clinkscales said: “We are pleased to confirm that Austin has been traced and his family have been updated. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public and media for sharing our appeals.”
