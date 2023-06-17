A 21-year-old man who was reported missing in Midlothian on Friday afternoon has been traced safe and well, police have said.

Taylur Wilson was reported missing from the Penicuik area and police said he was believed to be in the Rosewell area. They also said there were “significant concerns” for his welfare and issued an appeal to the public for help in finding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But around lunchtime on Saturday, police posted a message on Facebook saying: “Taylur Wilson, 21, who was reported missing from Penicuik yesterday has now been traced safe and well. Thanks for your assistance.”