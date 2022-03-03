West Lothian: 15-year-old boy reported missing from Whitburn area found safe
A 15-year-old boy reported missing from the Whitburn area has been found safe and well.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:31 am
Ryan Bathgate had been the subject of a missing person’s appeal, having last been seen around 2pm on February 25 in Whitburn.
Now, Police Scotland have confirmed that he has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for West Lothian Police said: “We’d like to thank all those who shared yesterday’s post and assisted in tracing Ryan.”