Missing teenagers: Two teens reported missing from Peterhead, Michaela Mannall and Bethany Watt, could have come to Edinburgh
Police are appealing for public assistance to trace two teenagers reported missing from Peterhead, and who are believed to be together.
Michaela Mannall, 18, and Bethany Watt, 16, have been reported missing from Peterhead.
They are thought to be using public transport and are understood to have recently been in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.
The teenagers were last spoken to on Sunday, October, 2 and there are growing concerns for their welfare.
Most Popular
-
1
Mary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for community champion
-
2
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
-
3
King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House
Michaela is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and is believed to have dyed amber-coloured hair. She has a lip piercing.
Bethany is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with fair curly hair.
Sergeant Gary McTurk, of Lossiemouth Local Policing Team, said: “We are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Michaela and Bethany and, as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.
“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen them to get in touch.”
Anyone who may have seen Michaela and Bethany, or has any information, should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3318 of 2 October 2022.