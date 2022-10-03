Michaela Mannall, 18, and Bethany Watt, 16, have been reported missing from Peterhead.

They are thought to be using public transport and are understood to have recently been in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas.

The teenagers were last spoken to on Sunday, October, 2 and there are growing concerns for their welfare.

Michaela is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and is believed to have dyed amber-coloured hair. She has a lip piercing.

Bethany is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with fair curly hair.

Sergeant Gary McTurk, of Lossiemouth Local Policing Team, said: “We are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Michaela and Bethany and, as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen them to get in touch.”

