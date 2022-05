Jack Henderson was reported missing from the Broxburn area of West Lothian.

He is 25-years-old and has been described as 5 ft 6 ins tall with short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black body warmer.

Anyone who may have seen Jack is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0013 of 24 May 2022.