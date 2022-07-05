One of the first women of colour to play Lady Macbeth, Mona Hammond was a star of stage and screen.

Also famous for roles in Eastenders and Desmond, she died aged 91.

Marcus Ryder MBE, chair of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, tweeted this morning: “It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died.

"Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

“She was also a RADA London graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019.”