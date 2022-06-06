More films at Penicuik Town Hall

This Sunday (June 12) Penicuik Cinema presents award winning film Belfast (12A) directed by Kenneth Branagh. A slice of childhood life, this film is a nostalgic scamper down the dirty streets of Troubles-era Belfast.
The following Sunday (June 19) The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) will be shown. Armando Lannucci's production of Charles Dickens' canonical novel is full to bursting with unforgettable characters, very tall hats, and slice after slice of Dickens' Victorian milieu.
For both films, doors open at 6.30pm with the showings starting at 7pm.
The group is looking for more volunteers to help run the Cinema. Opportunities include selling tickets, setting up and running of projector and sound system, selling tea/coffee/snacks at the interval and much more. Email: [email protected]