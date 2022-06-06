More films at Penicuik Town Hall

This Sunday (June 12) Penicuik Cinema presents award winning film Belfast (12A) directed by Kenneth Branagh. A slice of childhood life, this film is a nostalgic scamper down the dirty streets of Troubles-era Belfast.

The following Sunday (June 19) The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) will be shown. Armando Lannucci's production of Charles Dickens' canonical novel is full to bursting with unforgettable characters, very tall hats, and slice after slice of Dickens' Victorian milieu.

For both films, doors open at 6.30pm with the showings starting at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penicuik Town Hall.