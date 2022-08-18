More "real" living wage employers in West Lothian
More West Lothian employers have signed up to the voluntary living wage scheme over the past year, new figures show.
The Living Wage Foundation encourages employers to sign up to pay a "real" living wage, which is higher than the minimum wage and pegged to living costs.
The rate, which is calculated by a group of economists and applies to employees aged 18 and over, currently stands at £9.90 per hour across the UK and £11.05 in London, to reflect higher prices in the capital.
For comparison, the Government's living wage stands at £9.50 per hour for people aged 23 and over, and £9.18 for over 21s.
Figures shared with RADAR show there were 83 accredited real living wage employers in West Lothian as of the start of July – up from 61 at the same point last year and 17 five years ago.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
-
2
Edinburgh crime: City OAP who went missing has been murdered, police say
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after Princes Street incident as man, named as Wayne Elliot, has died in hospital
-
4
Ex-Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan's disappearance treated as murder
-
5
Edinburgh crime: Man who assaulted friend of 15 years as she slept on sofa placed on Sex Offenders Register
The soaring cost of fuel, energy and food has put wages under the spotlight.
Workers in some industries have gone on strike this summer, asking for a better deal from their employers.