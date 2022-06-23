More refugees due in Midlothian arrive in UK

Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia can apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The Family Scheme allows Ukrainian nationals to stay with relatives already living in the UK, and the Sponsorship Scheme, also known as 'Homes for Ukraine' allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.

The latest Home Office data shows 34 refugees due to stay in Midlothian under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme had arrived in the UK by June 13 – up from 25 on May 16.

File photo PA.

There has also been an increase in the number of visas issued, with 54 successful applications as of June 14, a rise on the 48 four weeks prior.