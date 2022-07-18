More than 10,000 families to get cost-of-living payments in Midlothian

Families receiving means-tested benefits – including universal credit, jobseeker's allowance, or child tax credits – are set to automatically receive £326 by the end of the month, to help with the cost-of-living crisis. Another payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimate that around 10,300 families are set to receive the payment in Midlothian. This comes alongside a £150 payment for those who claim disability benefits, set to be paid in the autumn – with around 10,300 disabled individuals set to benefit in the area.

Households have been warned energy bills are likely to surge higher in the coming months. Market researcher Cornwall Insight has said bills could rise from a current record of £1,971 a year, to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year.

A recent survey by the Office for National Statistics found around nine in 10 British Adults said their living costs had increased over the previous month. And just under half reported they were buying less food when food shopping, while 48 per cent said they had to spend more than usual.

The DWP estimate around 8.2 million families are set to receive a means-tested cost-of-living payment across the UK – including 689,000 in Scotland, or 27.5 per cent of households, according to the latest Labour Force Survey data.