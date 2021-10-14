More than 2500 unpaid carers in Edinburgh to benefit from holiday voucher scheme

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

VisitScotland’s ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme, funded by The Scottish Government, has been officially launched to applicants this week, at one of the participating businesses.

Hampton By Hilton Edinburgh West is one of over 120 businesses so far signed up which includes leading hotel groups, B & Bs, hostels and some of Scotland’s popular visitor attractions.

Thousands of people can now apply for a subsidised short break.

It’s hoped around 2,500 carers as well as 500 low-income families can benefit from the short breaks scheme.

CEO, Shared Care Scotland Don Williamson said: “Access to breaks from caring are vital for the health and wellbeing of Scotland’s unpaid carers. We are pleased to help deliver this through the Scotspirit Holiday Voucher Scheme.”

The scheme is one of 10 proposals that are funded by the £25 million tourism recovery programme. The ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme aims for our tourism and events industry to recover in a way which is more responsible, socially sustainable and inclusive. The project aims to stimulate off-season domestic breaks and day visits, to support the tourism and hospitality sector to recover.

Chief Executive, Sebastian Fischer VOCAL said: “The last 18 months have been unbelievably challenging for unpaid carers, with many unable to access a break due to Covid-19. The new ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme is creative and enterprising – it breaks new ground and demonstrates how the third sector government and the hospitality and tourism industry can work together to create innovative solutions. ScotSpirit not only supports our economy, but above all recognises carers as equal partners, values their vital contribution to our country and supports their wellbeing.”

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee added: “It’s been a particularly difficult year for many and a break from the stresses of daily life can be so important for our well-being. This £1.4 million scheme will ensure that many low-income families and unpaid carers who might not have been able to take a short holiday, will be able to take some time out and enjoy the best of Scotland. I hope everyone who benefits from the scheme enjoys their well-deserved break.”

