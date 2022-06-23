More Ukrainian refugees due in Edinburgh arrive in UK

Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia can apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The Family Scheme allows Ukrainian nationals to stay with relatives already living in the UK, and the Sponsorship Scheme allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.

The latest Home Office data shows 355 refugees due to stay in Edinburgh under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme had arrived in the UK by June 13 – up from 251 on May 16. There has also been an increase in the number of visas issued, with 524 successful applications as of June 14, a rise on the 472 four weeks prior. These numbers only cover a relatively small proportion of those who have arrived in Scotland, as visas issued through the Scottish Government's "super sponsor" scheme are not in the local authority figures.

The Ukrainian flag is flown above 10 Downing Street in London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: PA.

As of June 14, the Government had directly issued 8,647 visas, far more than the 3,425 issued for people to stay with individual sponsors. There have also been more than 40,000 visas issued through the Ukraine family scheme in the UK.