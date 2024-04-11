MP supports World Parkinson's Day

To mark World Parkinson’s Day (April 11) people from across the UK are coming together to share their experiences of Parkinson’s, and to show their support for the Parkinson’s community.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including 12,171 in Scotland.

Every hour, two more people are diagnosed. That's around 18,000 people every year.

Parkinson’s UK estimates that there are more than 40 symptoms of the condition. As well as the most widely known symptom - tremor - these range from physical symptoms like pain and stiffness, to problems with sleep, continence issues, dementia, and mental health problems, but Parkinson’s affects everyone differently.

Martyn Day MP supports World Parkinson’s Day.Martyn Day MP supports World Parkinson’s Day.
Commenting Mr Day said: “I know, from speaking to people throughout Linlithgow and East Falkirk, the toll that Parkinson’s can take. It not only affects those with the condition but also has an impact on family, friends and carers.

“This World Parkinson’s Day, I’m raising awareness to support everyone impacted by this condition including the 247 people in my constituency of Linlithgow and East Falkirk.”

Further information and support can be found by visiting https://www.parkinsons.org.uk

