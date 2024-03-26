MP's call for UK government to back migraine treatment research

​Local MP Owen Thompson says the country is facing a national crisis which needs to be tackled.

Mr Thompson told a parliamentary debate on access to treatment for the debilitating condition that there was a“grim picture of neglect and stigma” around it.

And he warned the lack of treatment was creating a crisis with recent figures suggesting workers in the UK suffered 190,000 migraine attacks a day.

Mr Thompson said that more support needed to be given to research into the use of psilocybin – a psychoactive ingredient found in mushrooms, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.

He said: “The government’s reluctance to recognise psilocybin as an effective treatment for various psychological conditions including depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) echoes the wider lack of understanding plaguing migraine management.

“The UK Government seems unwilling or unable to listen to the research evidence.

“Despite overwhelming evidence of its effectiveness, archaic laws hinder medical studies into the use of psilocybin leaving sufferers to endure unnecessary trauma, pain and suffering.”

Mr Thompson recognised the introduction in Scotland last year of a national headache care pathway to improve standards of care. But he warned Westminster had to be more proactive saying migraines were “not just headaches but a national crisis.”

The Migraine Trust’s latest report on the impact of the condition in the workplace revealed a third of sufferers felt harassed or victimised, with one in five facing disciplinary action and nearly half saying they were not believed when they took time off sick because of it. It estimated migraines cost the UK economy £9.2billion a year with 98 per cent coming from lost productivity.

Mr Thompson added: “The Migraine Trust has exposed the stark reality: a severe shortage of specialised healthcare professionals, coupled with a widespread lack of understanding of the condition, exacerbates the suffering of millions across the UK.”