M&S in Edinburgh have FIFTY Christmas vacancies - here's how to apply

Applications are now open as M&S in Edinburgh begin the search for 50 Christmas staff members.

Applications are now open as M&S in Edinburgh begin the search for 50 Christmas staff members.

A variety of Christmas temp roles are available across their clothing, home and food.

An M&S spokesperson said: "Seasonal colleagues will play a vital role in bringing the magic to local families in Edinburgh this Christmas, from helping to find the perfect festive jumper, to choosing the show-stopper centrepiece for the dinner table – whether that’s the mouth-watering perfect turkey, or the sumptuous vegan butternut, almond and pecan nut roast."

Sacha Berendji, Retail, Operations and Property Director at Marks & Spencer said, “The run up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of year and we want to make shopping with us as enjoyable and easy as possible. This means we need more great colleagues on hand to offer a brilliant service and help customers get everything they need, from the big gifts right down to the trimmings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have a fantastic team in Edinburgh and, every year, many of the additional colleagues we recruit stay with us, so we very much look forward to welcoming applicants.”

All new colleagues will have induction training. Rates of pay are competitive, and colleagues enjoy a 20 per cent discount on M&S products from their very first day.