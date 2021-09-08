M&S evacuated after fire alarm triggered by passing smoker

A city centre shop had to be shut down this afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered by a passing smoker who hadn’t even set foot in the shop.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:20 pm
The store was evacuated this afternoon.

Mark and Spencer, on Princes Street had to be evacuated this afternoon after the fire alarm was triggered at around 1.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An M&S spokeswoman said: “It appears our smoke alarm was triggered by a smoker with no link to our store walking past an entrance point.

"This caused a brief ten-minute evacuation.”