M&S evacuated after fire alarm triggered by passing smoker
A city centre shop had to be shut down this afternoon after a fire alarm was triggered by a passing smoker who hadn’t even set foot in the shop.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:20 pm
Mark and Spencer, on Princes Street had to be evacuated this afternoon after the fire alarm was triggered at around 1.30pm.
An M&S spokeswoman said: “It appears our smoke alarm was triggered by a smoker with no link to our store walking past an entrance point.
"This caused a brief ten-minute evacuation.”