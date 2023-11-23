MSP visits care homes

HC-One’s Springfield Bank in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian and Drummohr in Musselburgh, East Lothian, were visited recently by Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, as the homes participated in UK Parliament Week activities from November 6 to 12.

Colin Beattie visits Springfield Bank care home.​

This is the second year that HC-One care homes are taking part in UK Parliament Week, an annual event which aims to spread the word about what Parliament is, what Parliament does, and how individuals can get involved, take action and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned homes enjoyed meeting Mr Beattie and chatting to him about what life is like at Springfield Bank and Drummohr – which are an integral part of their local communities.

The MSP enjoyed a nice tour around the homes, complimenting the facilities that both homes had to offer. He especially loved the ‘Residents Bar’ at Springfield Bank and wanted to stay there.

Rhiannon Steele, Home Manager at Springfield Bank Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome Colin Beattie, MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh to our home to see first-hand how we support residents to lead their best lives and meet our residents and dedicated colleagues.”

Maria Sands, Home Manager at Drummohr Care Home, stated: “Everyone had a great time participating in UK Parliament Week, learning more about UK Parliament, discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”