MSP welcomes changes to Dalkeith custody suite proposal

Stock photo of Dalkeith Police Station.

The original plan to reclassify Dalkeith from a ‘primary’ to ‘ancillary’ centre, has now been amended so that it will operate as an ancillary dayshift centre, staffed by Criminal Justice Services Division (CJSD).

It will also be available for activation when required and principally staffed by custody trained local officers, with remote custody supervision.

Commenting on the amended proposal, Mr Whitfield (Con) said: “When the proposal to reclassify Dalkeith’s custody centre was first announced, I was not convinced that it was the right decision for local communities, police officers or detainees.

“There was an acceptance that some level of change was required due to the reduction in the number of people being taken into custody, but there were real fears about how the proposal would impact on communities, particularly in Mid and East Lothian and the Borders.