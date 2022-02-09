MSP welcomes Scottish Government support for Midlothian households

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie.

Households in Midlothian have received £1,114,060 from Low Income Pandemic Payments and £894,920 from Bridging Payments that support families with children in receipt of free school meals.

This comes together as £2,008,980 from the Scottish Government.

Across Scotland, these payments have amounted to the SNP Scottish Government delivering more than £145 million to more than 530,000 low income households.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is including helping more than 143,000 school age children across the country with their household receiving Bridging Payments.

Commenting on the latest figures, Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly difficult for so many families for a variety of reasons – some have lost wages and jobs, others have seen an increase in heating bills as we all spent more time at home.

"I’m glad that the SNP Scottish Government has been helping families in Midlothian to get through this tough time with £2,008,980 of support and this is in addition to other Scottish low income benefits and the Scottish Child Payment

“We know that families in Midlothian are going to continue to feel the pressure as we face a cost of living crisis, so it is reassuring to see the Scottish Government’s focus on helping those who need it most and their commitment to delivering bridging payments this year.

“Sadly, the contrast between the SNP Government in Holyrood and the Tories at Westminster could not be clearer.

"While the SNP get on with extending the Scottish Child Payment to under 16s and doubling the payment to £20 per week per child from April, the Tories are cutting support for those who need it most and implementing unfair tax hikes on households.

“It’s now beyond all doubt that Westminster control is not working for people in Midlothian.