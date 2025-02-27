An Edinburgh cat loved by his local community, who was killed nearly two years ago when he was hit by a car, is to be immortalised forever with plans for a statue of him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo was eight years old when he was hit by a car at Palmerston Place in April, 2023. The much-loved Arabic Mau cat was well known in the West End and would be seen wondering around the William Street area every day, nipping into shops, offices and homes on a regular basis.

Now the community has come together to pay for a life-size statue of Hugo to be placed on a wall on William Street, a spot where he would often take a break on his wander around the West End and gaze out over his territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the proposed Hugo the cat statue and plaque on William Street in Edinburgh's West End. | City of Edinburgh Council

West End Community Council has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council for planning permission for the artwork, which will be made by the man behind Wojtek the Bear in Princes Street Gardens, Alan Herriot.

The local group’s engagement officer Paul Hancock revealed just how much Hugo was loved by the local community.

He said: “Hugo was a lovable rogue and a real character in the West End. He was a great cat, who would turn up in people’s homes and businesses if there was a window open, and so people would leave little tit-bits out for him.

“When he was walking down the street people would say ‘hello Hugo’ and he would recognise his name. He was quite territorial but that’s just the way cats are. He was very street-wise and good with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“William Street was his favourite street and he would often sit on that wall, so this is the perfect spot. He would often nip into the street’s sandwich bars, and I remember him popping into an accountant’s office and sitting on the filing cabinet, just watching people work.

“He would turn up everywhere, he was a bit of a character, everyone loved him and they now miss him. William Street was the epicentre of his territory. I think that is mostly where he would get food!”

The detailed plans for the statue of Hugo the cat. | City of Edinburgh Council

The community council has taken the lead on the statue plans, applying for planning permission and hiring a local planning consultant. Alan explained how the community council got involved and revealed that the statue could give a boost to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

He said: “A group of local residents said they would like to put a statue up to remember him. And to press for a change in the law, as you don’t have to stop if there is a cat on the road. You have to stop for dogs by law, but not cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to have a brass plaque with a QR code to donate to the local cat and dog home at Seafield. That’s not quite been finalised yet, but that’s the plan.

“There has been a drop in footfall in the area in recent years, so we are hoping that Hugo will bring increased footfall from tourists to replace office workers, which has reduced in the area since Covid.

“He was much-loved by the community and this statue is a real community effort to remember Hugo. I think it’s going to be a really positive addition to the West End.”

Hugo the cat, pictured on his beloved William Street. | Edinburgh West End residents Facebook page

If the plans are approved, the model would be cast in hot bronze at the capital's Powderhall Bronze Foundry. An A4 size bronze plaque will be fixed to the wall directly below the statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo’s owner Jane Rutherford had lived with him around the world, including in Spain and Abu Dhabi, after he was born in Doha. Jane returned to her native Edinburgh five years ago, living at Glencairn Crescent in the West End with Hugo.

Jane Rutherford with her cat Hugo. | Jane Rutherford

Although still missing her beloved cat, Jane has been overwhelmed by the community’s response to his death, and the campaign to have a statue of Hugo.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

She said: “Everybody knew Hugo. And this was the local community that came together to do this to remember him. I was quite shocked at first, but he was something of a local celebrity, particularly during Covid when everyone was stuck at home. I would see daily posts on Facebook about what he’d been up to out and about that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the statue is a great idea. I’m delighted Hugo will be forever visible in the area. He was such a unique and special cat, and this will be great for William Street. I think he will get more visitors than Greyfriar’s Bobby!

“It will just be great for me to see him every day. I still look for him when I’m out and about, it’s just a force of habit.”

Jane Rutherford, pictured at the wall on William Street where the proposed statue of Hugo would be placed if the plans are approved. | National World

Thinking back to the sad day when Hugo passed away, Jane added: “He was well used to cities, with traffic etc. But when he died there was a bus diversion in place. And so, although he had been hanging around William Street and Palmerston Place for years, I think the sudden addition of extra traffic and buses made things a lot busier and must have threw him.

“I hadn’t realised he was missing at first when I got home that day. But it was a neighbour of mine who had found him and then told me, it was a sad day. But this planned statue is really lovely and a great way to remember Hugo.”