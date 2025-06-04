The devoted mother of a West Lothian toddler has said she is prepared to ‘sleep in the car’ if she can’t afford accommodation while her daughter is undergoing life-changing surgery.

Denni-Leigh Shanks’ two-year-old daughter Dakota was born with a rare condition which saw her bladder develop on the outside of her body. After a year on a waiting list, Dakota is now set to have the vital surgery in Manchester on June 23 - a procedure which could see her need to stay in hospital for up to eight weeks - but Denni-Leigh has been forced to reach out for help to pay her own accommodation costs.

The Livingston mum said launching a GoFundMe page was ‘the last thing’ she thought she would do, but that she needs to ‘scramble’ funds together in just a few weeks to secure accommodation down south.

Speaking to the Evening News, Denni-Leigh said: “We always knew Dakota would need an operation at some point but doctors said they wouldn’t be able to do it straight away because there were too many risks. When she was born they said it should happen within 12 months but it got delayed and then last month I was given a date for the operation in June – it was very out of the blue.

“We need to travel to Manchester a week before her operation for daily pre-op appointments and I’ll need to cover hotels, food, fuel - everything to get up and down there. We have to fund everything until Dakota is admitted to hospital.

West Lothian mum, Denni-Leigh, with travel with her daughter Dakota to Manchester for life-changing surgery later in the month | Submitted

“We've been told she could be in hospital for four to eight weeks, but it just all depends on how Dakota heals after the surgery. I’m hoping to get accommodation through the Ronald McDonald charity for that period, but it’s an unknown at the moment because I can’t apply for it until Dakota is admitted to hospital, and then it will just depend on if there are spaces available, there could still potentially be a wait time.

“But the main thing is that Dakota has a safe place to stay for that first week. Everything I do, I do for Dakota. So, if for any reason I can't get into the Ronald McDonald accommodation and I don't have the funds to stay anywhere else then I'll probably just sleep in the car if I have to.”

Denni-Leigh was told last year that the operation was due in early 2025 and saved up money for the trip. But unexpected costs including having to buy a new washing machine meant she had to use up some of her savings.

And the family was also dealt a heartbreaking blow just a few weeks ago when Dakota’s dad Kris Braithwaite, who was helping Denni-Leigh with travel and hotel costs, died suddenly. Denni-Leigh said: “Kris was always there for his daughter and he would have helped in any way he could.

“Dakota is really struggling with it. She’s only two so she doesn't really understand, but she makes a lot of comments about wanting her daddy back and makes a lot of comments about being sad and has struggled with her sleep since it happened.”

Writing on her GoFundMe page, Denni-Leigh said: “Any donations even as little as a pound will go a very long way and will be so gratefully appreciated! Please help my baby girl.”

You can support Denni-Leigh and Dakota by visiting the gofundme website.