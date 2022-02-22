Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Caroline Burke has asked Edinburgh residents to help her trace Ted – her daughter Holly’s most prized possession which she accidentally left behind during a stay in the Capital at the weekend.

The 14-year-old was competing in an under 21s mixed doubles curling competition in the city on Saturday and Sunday and she and her mum stayed overnight in the Holiday Inn at Edinburgh Zoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly has had Ted (centre) since she was born

After leaving the hotel, the pair, from Hamilton, realised that Ted, who has been part of the family for as long as Holly has, had been left behind in their room.

"We failed to do a final room check and we think he has got rolled up in the duvet,” said Caroline.

"The hotel has said Ted isn’t there and that the duvets get bundled up into cages and go to the linen company.”

Caroline has so far been unable to get hold of the linen company, but the hotel has said that the company is aware and will look.

Ted was left in the Holiday Inn at Edinburgh Zoo

She said that losing Ted has ruined what was a brilliant weekend for Holly, who was celebrating after coming second in her competition.

“The sad thing is that Holly dreams of being an Olympic curler and she was so chuffed after this weekend,” said Caroline.

"She’s been on cloud nine so it's ruined her amazing weekend and I worry that her dream of being an Olympic curler will always be tainted by losing Ted.”

She added that Holly is heartbroken and has cried herself to sleep every night since Sunday.

Holly with Ted when she was younger

"She has hundreds of bears but it's always Ted she has at night,” said Caroline.

"She is feeling sick with worry and anxiety.

"I could kick myself for not ensuring she had him, and the guilt she feels is beyond grief.”

Caroline has taken to social media to ask Edinburgh residents to spread the word in the hope that Ted will be returned to Holly.

"I have everything crossed that by the power of social media even someone at the linen company sees it and realise just how important this little bear is,” she said.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.