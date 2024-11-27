Mural gives Dalkeith housing development a 'new soul'

Pupils from Dalkeith High School have given the site of their former school “a real sense of soul” thanks to a new mural unveiled recently.

The artwork, which adorns Midlothian Council housing now occupying the site, was produced with Scottish artist Chris Rutterford.

Unveiling the artwork, Chris said the finished product “feels sunny and joyful, rooted in optimism”.

Chris, whose work includes the famous Colinton Tunnel mural and the mural in Mayfield, thanked pupils for their artistic contributions adding: “They should be very proud of themselves. They’ve given this new place a real sense of soul.”

The mural, which depicts nature and animals in vibrant colours, is on a wall on Normandy Drive, home to a £17 million development of 44 new homes, plus eight bungalows and 39 amenity flats for people aged 55 and over.

Council Leader Councillor Kelly Parry said: “Not only do our council tenants get to enjoy their new homes, but passing this wonderful, eye catching piece of artwork each time they arrive and leave is a real added bonus.

“Well done to everyone involved, you’ve left a fantastic legacy to uplift us all for decades to come.”

Main contractor Ogilvie Construction approached Chris in 2020 and commissioned him to produce the art as part of its community benefits programme.

Colm Bourke, project manager, said: “Chris and the pupils at Dalkeith High have created an amazing artwork that shows how the heart of the development lies beyond the new buildings in the connections formed when people come together in new communities.”

Given the development is on the site of the old Dalkeith High, Chris felt it fitting to involve local pupils. Chris, who is working on what is thought to be Scotland’s biggest mural in the Alloway railway tunnel, took up residency in the school for the first week and a half in October and worked with more than 100 pupils from various year groups.

He said: “I’m very grateful that Eilidh Zielinski and the entire art department got so behind the project.”

Pupils are pictured with Chris, Councillors Kelly Parry and Margot Russell and Colm Bourke.