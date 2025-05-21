Museum launches major fundraising campaign to secure its future

A major Midlothian heritage site has launched a fundraising campaign to help safeguard the future of an irreplaceable part of Scotland’s industrial history.

The National Mining Museum Scotland, housed in the former Lady Victoria Colliery in Newtongrange, is aiming to raise £450,000 to become a world-class destination for the county.

It is already recognised internationally as the best-preserved 19th century pit complex in Europe and houses a nationally significant collection of mining equipment and materials.

As Lady Victoria Colliery marks its 130th anniversary, the museum stands as a powerful tribute to the people and communities that built Scotland’s coal industry. Guided by former miners, it highlights the profound impact mining had on Scotland’s communities and economy.

The museum authorities hope that the major transformation project will further highlight the importance of Scotland’s coal mining heritage for a modern Scotland.

There are hopes to enhance and extend its role as a venue, hosting spectacular events and creating opportunities for lifelong learning, skills development, and well-being. Work will include revitalising its A-listed buildings, new event and exhibition spaces, a collections discovery centre, restoration of its winding engine and development of the site’s ecology.

The project aims to re-establish Lady Victoria Colliery back at the heart of the community and to deliver positive life experiences for everyone who takes part.

But without essential funding the museum will be unable to transition to a sustainable future, placing its current operations at risk.

The Rt Hon. Henry McLeish, museum chairman, said: “We are at a crucial turning point.

“This museum is more than just a collection of artefacts – it is the beating heart of Scotland’s mining legacy.

"We urge individuals, businesses, and organisations to rally together and support this vital part of our nation’s history.”

The museum was founded in 1984, to preserve the physical surface remains of Lady Victoria Colliery.

Sunk by the Lothian Coal Company in 1890, it came into production in 1894, and was nationalised in 1947 with the formation of the National Coal Board. It closed in 1981.

The buildings were recognised as being of outstanding interest as they formed an almost complete survival of a major Victorian colliery, with later additions. Some demolition, such as the 1950s canteen and medical centre, has occurred but the vast bulk of the structures stand.

Now the museum is appealing to the public for their help.

Every contribution, big or small, will help to support the museum’s essential transformation.

Donations to the appeal can be made in a number of ways:-

1 Make a one-off donation to our Be Part of Our Future Campaign. All donations will make a huge difference.

2 Purchase one of the museum’s new annual passports, allowing visitors to enjoy unlimited visits.

3 Businesses can get involved through opportunities aligned with their corporate social responsibility values, community benefits and employability pipelines.

4 Finally, spreading the word about the campaign can help the museum to reach more people who care about protecting Scotland’s mining legacy.

A spokesperson added: “The time to act is now. Join us in keeping Scotland’s mining heritage alive for future generations.”

Further information at nationalminingmuseum.com/ourfuture/